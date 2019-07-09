UPDATED: Alleged Okanagan fraud suspect identified

Police have now identified this man in connection with a stolen bank card after seeking help on his identity from the public. (Contributed)

UPDATED TUESDAY, JULY 9, 1:40 P.M.: The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP sought the public’s assistance today in identifying a fraud suspect. This suspect has since been identified and no further information is needed.

The Vernon RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Vernon who provided information on this suspect

ORIGINAL

Vernon RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man after he allegedly used a stolen bank card at an Armstrong gas station.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed that a bank card was stolen from a vehicle overnight and was allegedly used at local business in the Armstrong area. The suspect was seen on video surveillance making purchases using the alleged stolen bank card.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 45 – 50 years of age, about 5’10 tall (178 cm) with long blond hair tied back into a pony tail.

“In an effort to further our ongoing investigation, police are releasing an image taken by the business of the fraud suspect,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the North Okanagan RCMP (Armstrong) at 250-546-3028 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.