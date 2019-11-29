Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, 2019. (Police handout)

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Police are urging help from the public after the truck belonging to a missing Alberta man was found burned in Pemberton, B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, Calgary police said in a news release. He had told his family he was going to Calgary but has not been seen or heard from since.

On Monday, Pemberton RCMP were notified of a burned-out vehicle, a 2009 GMC Sierra with an Alberta license plate, located by a group of hikers in the area. Investigators believe the truck, bearing license plate BLL 1099, belonged to Iwaasa.

Iwaasa is described as 5’1” tall and about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair that is usually tired back and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey toque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pemberton RCMP or Calgary Police, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges
Next story
Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 87 cm for opening tomorrow

Weather forecast is sunny for Saturday

Revelstoke City Council to remove minimum home sizes

They will not be hosting a public hearing about the Zoning Bylaw amendment

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged in 2018 arson set for new year

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

Most Read