Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Some replica firearms have been seized from a residence in the 6000 block of Rimer Road after Vernon police received reports of gunfire Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to multiple reports of sounds of arguing followed by apparent gunfire in the BX area. The reports came just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

“Calls of this nature will generate a large police presence and we recognize that can be alarming for the neighbourhood to see,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett on Tuesday. “We would like to thank the residents in the area at the time for your patience and cooperation as officers worked to ensure your safety.”

Upon an investigation, officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition.

The mishandling of imitation firearms can lead to serious Criminal Code offences and will result in a considerable police response, said Superintendent Shawna Baher with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our police officers will treat every firearm as real until they can prove they are not.

A 24-year-old Vernon man is scheduled to attend court in November and is facing possible charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A man and woman also involved were released from police custody with no charge.

For further information on air guns or replica firearms, refer to the RCMP Canadian Firearms Fact Sheets.

