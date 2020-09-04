(File photo)

Distraught man arrested after police standoff in Kamloops

The incident unfolded in the Juniper area of the city

  • Sep. 4, 2020 9:49 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

UPDATE: 10:17 a.m.

A distraught man has been apprehended under the mental health act after Kamloops RCMP called to the Juniper area of the city.

According to Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay, the situation evolved into an armed and barricaded situation that required RCMP to contain the scene by restricting traffic and evacuate some nearby homes.

Police worked alongside e South East District Emergency Response Team to de-escalate and successfully resolved the situation.

About 9:30 a.m., the man was apprehended and transported to hospital.

No one suffered any injuries as a result of the incident and there is no longer a risk in the area.

“Seeing highly visible police incidents unfold in residential areas is always unsettling. We would like to thank the people disturbed by this event for their cooperation and understanding. When RCMP members respond to calls like this, public safety is our first priority. As such, we make an area safe so we can de-escalate and hopefully resolve the matter peacefully. In this case, the de-escalation process was successful and the male was eventually apprehended cooperatively,” said Staff Sgt. Pillay.

——————-

ORIGINAL:

A police standoff near Qu’Appelle Boulevard and Cheakamus Drive has led to the evacuation of nearby homes by the Kamloops RCMP.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said an armed person has barricaded themselves and is not co-operating.

“RCMP members are engaged in a negotiation and de-escalation process at this time and unfortunately we cannot predict how long this situation will take to resolve,” Pillay said.

Police are recommending the public avoid the area.

RCMP

