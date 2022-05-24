Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Police step up patrols in Sorrento after man reportedly beaten unconscious

Victim reportedly beaten, left unconscious and bleeding in parking lot

  • May. 24, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Chase RCMP will be stepping up patrols at a Sorrento business following a reported assault.

On May 11, around 2:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a media release that a man had been reportedly beaten and was unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm where he received treatment for head injuries.

Investigating officers interviewed witnesses and determined individuals involved in the assault had fled before police arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” said Kennedy, adding police are investigating and expect to forward charge recommendations to Crown counsel.

“Neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future,” said Kennedy.

Read more: Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Read more: Spike belt deployed after truck driver fails to stop for RCMP in the Shuswap

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap

Previous story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for B.C. resident
Next story
Texas governor: 15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Cricket Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: Local athletes building exciting future for cricket in Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Primates lay their heads somewhere new

Today, the city of Victoria, B.C. is a picturesque location and a popular tourist destination. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has launched its Make Water Work campaign for 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan residents encouraged to get the most out of their water use