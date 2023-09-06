A photo of Brianne Wolgram before her disappearance. (RCMP)

Police still searching for answers in Revelstoke missing persons case from 1998

Brianne Wolgram went missing in Revelstoke on Sept. 5, 1998

It’s been 25 years since a young woman from Revelstoke vanished without a trace and police are still looking for answers.

On the evening of Sept. 5, 1998, Brianne Wolgram made plans to socialize with her friends in Revelstoke, but never showed up. Fiver days later, on Sept. 10, her car, a 1989 Black Acura Integra with gold-coloured rims, was found on the Alkolkolex Forest Service Road approximately 30 km southeast of Revelstoke.

Wolgram was never found.

At the time of her disappearance, Wolgram was 19 years old, 5’2” and weighed about 108 pounds. She was described as Caucasian with blue eyes and brown hair.

Today, Wolgram would be 44 years old.

“It’s like a nightmare you never wake up from, wondering what happened,” said Wolgram’s mother, Sheryl Clark-Wolgram, in a Facebook post discussing her daughter’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding Wolgram’s disappearance is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at (250)837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or send an email to the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains at canadasmissing-disparuscanada@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

A photo of Brianne Wolgram before her disappearance. (RCMP)
