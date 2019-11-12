Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

The incident in Peachland is now over

An police incident that shut down a neighbourhood in Peachland appears to be over, however officers are being tight lipped about what took place.

Residents report seeing officers with rifles attend a home on Heighway Lane, while police vehicles blocked the road just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

One witness claimed police responded to a report of a threat with a gun made inside a home in the area.

According to social media neighbours were not allowed back into the area while police were on scene.

Police have not commented on what happened.

