UPDATE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

Witnesses say police arrived on scene about 5 a.m. Monday

UPDATE: 11:17 a.m.

Police are leaving the Monashee Place area, with one man in custody.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Kelowna man, faces a number of potential criminal charges connected to this morning’s incident.

Poilce are thanking the residents who were evacuated from their homes or asked to remain indoors for their patience.

Residents will be allowed to return home soon. The public can expect to see some police officers remain at the scene for processing.

Rcmp and swat are leaving the scene . Neighbours are being allowed to leave their homes at Monashee Rise #breaking #okanagan pic.twitter.com/AyPF8eR7ad — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 29, 2019

——-

UPDATE: 10:39 a.m.

One man has been arrested and is in police custody following Monday morning’s police incident.

Residents are still not able to return home.

————

UPDATE: 9:46 a.m.

Police are trying to negotiate with a distraught man who has locked himself inside a home in the 900 block of Monashee Place.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, police received a report of a possible break and enter in progress, about 4:45 a.m. When officers arrived at the home they found what they believed to be evidence of forcible entry inside.

“RCMP officers were in the process of entering the home when they suddenly had to retreat to a tactical position and set up containment,” said O’Donaghey. “Police have reason to believe that a distraught man, who is possibly armed remains alone inside the home.”

According to a woman on scene the house was empty as the residents had just recently left on vacation. They are reported to be headed back to Kelowna.

“As a precautionary measure, front line RCMP officers have evacuated residents from their homes in the immediate area to ensure their personal safety,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna RCMP, supported by the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team are continuing efforts to make contact and negotiate with the man, while BC Emergency Health Services remains on standby near the scene.

RCMP are outside of a townhome in Monashee Rise for an unfolding police incident witnesses said began in the early hours of the morning pic.twitter.com/ntzq3T747Q — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 29, 2019

————

Police have surrounded the entrance to a townhouse complex in Dilworth Mountain.

According to residents on scene, officers have been in the area since 5 a.m. Monday.

One witness says he saw a suspicious man, wearing only shorts, smoking in the driveway of his home about 2 a.m. Another resident believes there may have been a break-and-enter at a home.

Those in the area believe police are looking for this suspicious person who might be inside a unit of the townhouse.

Officers have their guns drawn on the scene.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area of Monashee Place.

Heavy police presence on Dilworth, residents being asked to stay away by RCMP. Neighbours say the incident has been unfolding since early this morning pic.twitter.com/IQIi5jpxs8 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) April 29, 2019

READ MORE: The alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

READ MORE: Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.