RCMP Motorcycle Operators Course at UBCO Campus in Kelowna (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Police officers from across B.C. and Alberta put their motorcycle skills to the test Tuesday in part of the RCMP Motorcycle Operators Course at University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus in Kelowna.

“These motorcycles are going through cone courses and slow speed skill courses, these are 900 pound motorcycles, very heavy, and it’s all about manoeuvrability of them in traffic,” said RCMP Inspector Dale Somerville. “As police officers that is about 90 per cent of our job on these motorcycles, is slow speed manoeuvring.”

READ MORE: One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

The two-week course has 19 mounties participating and those who pass their certification course Friday will be out in the community training, come next week.

“This first part of the week is the skills training to make sure officers are prepared to be safe and go out into the road in the second week and be police officers. It’s all second nature for these guys to drive a police car and it has to be second nature for them to drive these motorcycles as well.” said Somerville.

Officers take part in the course annually to make sure their skills are up to par, added Somerville.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

Not every officer has to take the course, but Somerville said, it is a needed skill because of the lack of police motorcyclists in B.C. “There are very few of us in B.C. RCMP because of the numbers, for example in Kelowna, the municipal traffic section has two motorcycles and another two for the Central Okanagan traffic services.”

Those who don’t pass the course this year are put on a priority list to reapply the following year.

Motorists are reminded not to worry when they see over a dozen officers on motorcycles in the community next week, “most of the people we stop, we are going to let them know we are doing some training, thank them and send them on their way,” said Somerville.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought
Next story
Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

Recruitment of new building inspectors remains ongoing

The Pits Planet Earth playing the Last Drop tonight

The Pits Planet Earth are playing The Last Drop tonight bringing their… Continue reading

‘Feed the plant, not the soil’: Terra Firma in ninth production season

Revelstoke farm grows organic meat and produce

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Derailers take on Okanagan Roller Derby

The Revelstoke Derailers skated against Okanagan Roller Derby in Revelstoke on Saturday… Continue reading

Revelstoke cyclists log 15,871 km during Bike to Work Week

May 26 to June 2 was Revelstoke’s 11th annual Bike To Work… Continue reading

Police test motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Violent incident prompts BC school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured in a fight

School responds after needle and knife allegedly found during field trip

“The students were closely supervised and when sharp objects were found, the children did not pick them up”

Police test motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

UPDATE: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

Carla Christman appeared in court to request care and control over seized dogs

Four outdoor dining restaurants in Kelowna to visit this summer

As featured on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2019 list

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Most Read