Police thank public for help in Okanagan incident where child allegedly grabbed

Good Samaritans who helped girls in alleged arm-grabbing incident have been located and have spoken to police

The Vernon RCMP want to thank the public and media for sharing the information in relation to the suspicious occurrence that took place near Mission Hill School Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Two girls, both aged 11, reported that while walking on a path near the school, an unknown man approached them and allegedly grabbed one of the youth by the arm. The other, thinking quickly, was able to run into public view on the street, yelling for help, causing the man to quickly let go of the other girl’s arm and flee on foot, police said. The girls were then able to grab the attention of a passing vehicle, and the vehicle’s occupants helped the girls to safety by retreating into a nearby church.

The Good Samaritans that assisted the two youths were identified and have since spoken to police.

Original story: Stranger allegedly grabs girl by arm near Vernon school

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

Updates to come.

