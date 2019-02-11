Police tight-lipped on fatal Vernon shooting

RCMP not releasing further information on incident that left a man dead Friday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are still saying little about Friday’s shooting near a Vernon hotel that left one man dead.

Police first received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at home in the 9800-block of Park Lane at 1 a.m. Friday, with possible shots fired.

One occupant of the home sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Thirty minutes later, officers were called to an address in the 4800-block of 27th Street in regards to a man with an apparent gunshot injury. The man died as a result of the injury.

RCMP said Friday they had secured multiple crime scenes and believed the two incidents may be related.

Asked if there was anything new on the incidents, spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett e-mailed and said, “there are no further updates for public release at this time.”

One man is in custody in relation to the incident.

As of press time Monday, the hotel had not returned a request for comment.

On Saturday afternoon, The Morning Star reported a police presence at a home on 25th Street, between 41st and 42nd Avenues.

A neighbour told a Morning Star reporter that at least four police vehicles were on-scene about 1 p.m.

Brett said police are not releasing details in relation to that incident at this time, but did confirm police were at a residence in that area.



