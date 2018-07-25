Police track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Resort

The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves.

The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves who were unable to evade capture after heading to Silver Star.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a possible occupied stolen vehicle located in a parking lot near the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Prior to police arrival, the vehicle fled the area but was later tracked and spotted heading eastbound up Silver Star Road.

With the assistance of the RCMP Air Services unit, the vehicle was located and tracked until it came to a stop in the parking lot of Silver Star Mountain Resort. The two occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot into the village area, as they tried to evade police by hiding in local businesses. However, they were taken into custody without incident just minutes later.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Kelowna area on July 20.

“This is another example of the great work done by our officers here at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in conjunction with the RCMP Air Services unit,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The Air Services unit was able to safely track the alleged stolen vehicle for the officers on the ground and pinpoint their exact location, leading to the successful arrest of both suspects.”

A 35-year-old male and a 32-year-old female, both from the Vernon area, were transported back to the Vernon RCMP detachment where they were being held in custody and face possible charges of possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous driving and theft under $5,000.

Police track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Resort

