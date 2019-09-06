Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

A mobile home in Lake Country went up in flames on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019. (Sean Thomas with Five by 5 media/courtesy to Kelowna Capital News)

A large fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country this week is now being treated as arson.

“A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP on Friday.

“Investigators are working to identify this vehicle and the driver, anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 in the 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway. When Mounties arrived, Lake Country firefighters were already working to extinguish the fully engulfed trailer.

WATCH: Mobile home catches fire at Lake Country RV park, RCMP investigating

Fortunately no one was hurt in the blaze. The property owner was out of town at the time, police said.

The Lake Country General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the investigation, along with the Lake Country Fire Department.

Investigators will be in the area of the scene throughout the next few days canvassing for video and looking for witnesses, Foster said.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.

