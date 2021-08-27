A photo of a drug lab found in a home ordered evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire. (Contributed/West Kelowna RCMP)

A photo of a drug lab found in a home ordered evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire. (Contributed/West Kelowna RCMP)

Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

Mounties found a drug lab while helping evacuate homes near the Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 21

While helping evacuate residents in the vicinity of the Mount Law wildfire last week, the West Kelowna RCMP stumbled upon an illegal drug lab.

On Aug. 21, Mounties were working alongside a B.C. Conservation Service officer doing tactical evacuations for homes in the area of MacKinnon Road. The conservation officer reported seeing indications of a drug lab at one of the houses.

Police launched an investigation and on Aug. 24, executed a search warrant on the home.

“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon. “Illegal operations such as this pose a potential safety threat to the community, and we are grateful for the keen eye of our partner with BC Conservation Service.”

The RCMP’s investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control at 930 hectares. The blaze is suspected to be human-caused and will be investigated.

READ MORE: Crews battle spot fires as Mount Law blaze continues to burn out of control

READ MORE: Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Drug bustKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Man wanted by Vernon police for sexual assault
Next story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke approved $200,000 worth of upgrades to the Illecillewaet bridge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is calling for government aid to businesses when implementing the vaccine passport program. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calls for aid for businesses affected by vaccine passport

A moose and her calf attempting to cross the Jordan River June 22, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high