Police warn of fake gold jewelry sold in Shuswap parking lots

Salmon Arm RCMP receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

All that glitters is not gold.

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging people to call 911 if they are approached in parking lots by individuals selling gold jewelry.

In a July 2 news release, Staff Sgt. Scott West says two cases have been reported where locals have purchased gold jewelry in local parking lots. They buyers later learned they had spent hundreds of dollars on fake gold.

Read more: B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

Read more: B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

“Buying jewelry in a parking lot from people who are not known to you is not a good idea,” warns West. “If it seems too good to be true, or just a great deal, in a parking lot it is probably a scam of one kind or other.”

If anyone one is approached in a parking lot to buy jewelry, West recommends you politely decline the offer and call 911 so police can locate these individuals and investigate.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident
Next story
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls out local MP during Canada Day tour in Kelowna

Just Posted

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Letter to editor: Caribou protection clarification

Dear Editor, Just a clarification that the caribou protection strategy and interim… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 25 degrees

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates Canada Day

Festivities included a parade, music, flag raising ceremony, games for kids and cake

Revelstoke celebrates 120 years

Happy birthday Revelstoke!

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

National park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen gets the go ahead

Proposed park will be 273 square kms in the Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake, Kipoola areas

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Okanagan village newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Paul Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April

Most Read