The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared the Kelowna RCMP of any responsibility in relation to a man’s death. (File Photo)

Police watchdog deems Kelowna RCMP not responsible for man’s death

The man spoke to police after a car crash before leaving on foot; he was found dead six hours later

B.C.’s police watchdog found no ties between a man’s untimely death and his interaction with Kelowna RCMP officers shortly beforehand.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 25, RCMP officers attended a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Richter Street and Clement Avenue. Both vehicles were towed, then one man walked away. Around six hours later, the man was found dead less than one kilometre away from the scene of the collision.

Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald reviewed the evidence — including statements from independent witnesses and video sources — which showed the man was cooperative when speaking with police following the collision and he left the scene on foot of his own volition after speaking to EHS. As such, he determined that there was no connection between the death of the man and the actions or inactions of officers on the scene.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

