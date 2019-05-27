(Black Press file photo): IIO investigating incident in Kelowna

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

A collision between an off-duty police officer and a cyclist in Kelowna, is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. May 25 on Harvey Avenue.

The man on the bike was taken to t to Kelowna General Hospital, where it was determined he had suffered serious injuries.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

