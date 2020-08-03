Police watchdog investigates Kamloops RCMP after stabbing death

The IIO is investigating the police’s lack of success in locating the man charged in stabbing

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into the circumstances of a stabbing Saturday that killed a 39-year-old Kamloops man.

Paul Samuel Whitten died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in an altercation on Clarke Street in the West end. Jason Holm, 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police oversight agency, Kamloops Mounties had been looking for Holm before Whitten died.

“On July 31, Kamloops RCMP received a call from a woman who was concerned about the mental health of a male relative,” the IIO said in a news release Monday.

“Officers visited the man’s home but reported being unable to locate him.”

The following morning, police were called to a nearby home on Clarke Street, where Whitten was found with serious injuries.

“The IIO is investigating the circumstances surrounding the police’s lack of success on July 31 in locating the man charged in the Aug. 1 stabbing,” the news release said.

Mounties, meanwhile, have asked the public for tips about Holm’s activities on Saturday between 6:30 a.m. and noon.

The investigation into Whitten’s death is ongoing. Holm is slated to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday.

