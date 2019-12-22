Police watchdog investigating after Kelowna RCMP officer fires shots during traffic stop

A man has been arrested after he was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Independent Investigations Office has launched an investigation after an RCMP Officer in Kelowna fired shots at a driver who fled police shortly after midnight on Dec. 22.

According to the RCMP, a police officer tried to stop a car on a dead-end road near Highland Drive and Glenmore Road in Kelowna when an interaction between the officer and driver led to shots being fired.

It’s unclear what exactly happened, however police said the driver had failed to stop earlier in the eveing and was pursued to the area.

According to police, the driver left the scene but was later admitted to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was arrested and remains in hospital.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating the incident and driving offences allegedly committed by the man. The Independent Investigations Office is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.



