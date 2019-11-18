(file photo)

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating after a male suspect died following an attempted arrest on Nov. 8.

Penticton police tried to arrest the man after a theft from a store in Penticton at around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to a media release.

The male resisted arrest and sustained a minor injury to the head, according to the IIO. He was taken to the hospital where he left and later had to be returned by the police.

Once admitted to the hospital, the man’s health deteriorated. He died six days later on Nov. 14

“The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, officers’ actions or inaction may have played into the death of the male,” the release says.

The Coroners Service is also investigating.

 

Most Read