The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man ended up in hospital shortly after his arrest. (Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog investigating Vernon arrest

Watchdog says a man who allegedly resisted arrest was later taken to hospital

An investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog is underway after a person was injured following an arrest in Vernon last weekend.

On May 16 police officers responded to a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. Shouting could be heard on the other end of the line before the call was disconnected, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

Upon arrival at the residence in the 3000 block of 37th Avenue, the woman who made the disconnected call told police that a man who was also in the home had threatened her.

“During the course of his arrest there was an allegation by police that he resisted and there was a struggle,” said Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director for the IIO. “Once he was taken into custody he indicated that he was in pain and he was transferred at the hospital where he was found to have a non-life-threatening injury.”

MacDonald said the man was discharged from hospital into police custody and released shortly thereafter.

The investigation is ongoing as the IIO will look to determine the extent of the man’s injuries and the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

“We are asking for anybody who may have witnessed anything in relation to this incident to contact our witness line at 1-855-446-8477,” MacDonald said.

The independent, civilian-led watchdog has a mandate to investigate any incident where and individual may have been injured or seriously harmed or killed by the actions or inactions of a police officer.

