Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

People sit and lie in the sun at Kitsilano Beach Park in Vancouver as temperatures reached record highs on Saturday, May 9, 2020, despite guidelines to avoid large crowds and gatherings. (The Canadian Press - Darryl Dyck)

As provinces across Canada unveil their plans to reopen the economy, B.C is following suit.

Provincial health officials are still working to sort out the details around what specific industries and sectors will need to order to reopen safely. However, British Columbians were recently presented with a detailed guideline as to what will relaunch, and when.

Dubbed “the new normal,” the plan will rely on whether B.C. sees a required decrease in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases.

Social media seems to be overflowing with opinions on whether or not the province is taking the right course of action. So, Black Press Media is reaching out to our readers to ask how they feel about the province’s plan to restart the economy.

Does it make you nervous? Should it have happened long ago?

Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

