Photo of stripped truck posted to Vernon Rant and Rave March 26. (Photo contributed - Len McKay)

POLL: Does crime increase as temperatures rise?

Recent posts to Okangan Facebook forums may suggest a spike in crime now that warmer weather has returned

At nearly 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, a Vernon local posted a photo of a truck that had its tires stripped and stolen to a popular Facebook group, Vernon Rant and Rave.

Len McKay simply captioned the photo with one word: “Damn!”

With more than 100 reactions, 40 comments and almost 30 Facebook shares, the post garnered a big response on the popular Facebook group.

“People are back at it,” commented one. Another: “Happened to us a few months ago too. Husband’s van right outside our home.”

Morning Star reporters contacted RCMP media relations officer, Const. Kelly Brett, about the incident.

“Seeing a vehicle stripped like that happens very seldom,” she said.

Related: North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

In the another local Facebook group, Vernon & Area Community Forum, resident Wendy Batty wrote, “My husband’s work vehicle was broken into at our home in the lower Mission Hill area last week. Over $700 worth of his tools were taken. We’ve checked the pawn shops/thrift stores in Vernon and surrounding areas, but haven’t found anything. Because these tools were distinctly marked and engraved they were possibly ditched.”

She told The Morning Star that the theft was discovered Monday, March 18, but she thinks it happened over the weekend.

“We’ve been lucky. Some of my neighbours had vehicle windows smashed in about six weeks ago and some items taken. I haven’t noticed an influx [in crime] besides that,” she said.

When asked about whether she has noticed a spike in spring crime around where she lives: “I think everyone becomes a victim of theft at one time or another, so I would have to say yes.”

In response to her post, Nathan Davis commented: “As we roll into summer these kind of [petty] thefts by scumbags will only increase. Look out for each other and your stuff.”

POLL: Are you noticing more crime now that the weather is warmer?

Most research on the topic has shown that with warmer weather, crime increases. But, experts have often noted that correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation. While some data suggests a link between warm weather and crime, experts have said that warmer temperatures aren’t a trigger for illegal activity. Instead, it presents opportunities for crimes to take place.

Related: Crime in Vernon on decline: Stats Canada

Related: Lake Country car thefts ‘crime of opportunity’

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Revelstoke roads and weather

Clear and sunny

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

VIDEO: Two fighter jets spotted above Revelstoke

They have been identified as CF-18 Hornet Fighter Aircrafts

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Shuswap snowplowing crews receive rare kudos for their work

Salmon Arm resident recognizes skill in street and sidewalk clearing

Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

Doug Campbell will speak about Pitsche Gas lanterns and Sputniks at KVR annual meeting in Summerland

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Most Read