Pooling water and highway maintenance on Hwy. 1

Slushy and slippery on Hwy. 1 and 23

Following a closure of the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning due to a motor vehicle incident, DriveBC is cautioning motorists to watch for pooling water.

OPENED – #BCHwy1 is now fully open following earlier vehicle incident in #GlacierPark. Expect delays due to congestion. #GoldenBC #Revelstoke — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 2, 2018

They report Hwy. 1 is slushy and slippery this morning, with compact snow at higher elevations.

Winter highway maintenance will also be taking place 19km west of Revelstoke on Hwy. 1 until 2 p.m. DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays.

On Hwy. 23 DriveBC is cautioning drivers to watch for pooling water.

The high in Revelstoke today is +4.

Environment Canada is forecasting light flurries which are expected to end this morning, and a 70% chance of flurries this evening.

For up to date road conditions, visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather, visit, weather.gc.ca

