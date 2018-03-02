Pooling water and highway maintenance on Hwy. 1

Slushy and slippery on Hwy. 1 and 23

Following a closure of the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning due to a motor vehicle incident, DriveBC is cautioning motorists to watch for pooling water.

They report Hwy. 1 is slushy and slippery this morning, with compact snow at higher elevations.

Winter highway maintenance will also be taking place 19km west of Revelstoke on Hwy. 1 until 2 p.m. DriveBC says to expect 20 minute delays.

On Hwy. 23 DriveBC is cautioning drivers to watch for pooling water.

The high in Revelstoke today is +4.

Environment Canada is forecasting light flurries which are expected to end this morning, and a 70% chance of flurries this evening.

For up to date road conditions, visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather, visit, weather.gc.ca

In case you missed it:

Wilde logs shutout as Storm forces game 6

Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this winter?

PHOTOS: Headlamp heroes spotlights local nordic ski club

VIDEO: Mayor’s Minute

The BC Interior Forestry Museum receives Columbia Basin Trust grant to build trail network

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian
Next story
Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

Just Posted

Wilde logs shutout as Storm forces game 6

Revelstoke Grizzlies fall 1-0 at home

Pooling water and highway maintenance on Hwy. 1

Slushy and slippery on Hwy. 1 and 23

Man targeted in Kelowna shooting sentenced overseas to life in prison

A B.C. gangster who was a target of a Kelowna shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this winter?

Enough to cover eight Emperor penguins or three stacked school busses

Performing Arts Centre to receive $128K from Columbia Basin Trust

‘The funding will help the Performing Arts Centre thrive for the next 10 years,’ says executive director

VIDEO: Mayor’s Minute

We talk to Mayor Mark McKee about the new budget format, parking downtown and the Glacier Slo-Pitch Tournament

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Car plunges 25 feet from East Vancouver parkade

Police said a 79-year-old man was badly hurt after driving his car through a fence

Most Read