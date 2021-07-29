Pop-up vax clinic coming to downtown Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna is getting its first pop-up vaccination clinic.
From July 30 to Aug. 4, the clinic will be set up in the Kelowna Yacht Club’s lobby as the push to increase vaccination numbers in the Central Okanagan begins.
Anyone who has not received their first dose, or those looking for a second dose who received the first jab more than 28 days ago, can visit 1370 Water Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get their shot, no appointment necessary.
The clinic is one of many being hosted by Interior Health as part of the Province’s Vax for B.C. campaign.
