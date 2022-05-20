Popular boardwalk closed for summer following significant damage

A tree fallen on Giant Cedars Boardwalk Trail in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

A popular boardwalk will be closed for the 2022 season after sustaining significant damage this past winter.

With the significant snowfall Revelstoke received this year, Parks Canada staff were only recently able to get a look at the Giant Cedars Boardwalk Trail. The boardwalk was damaged due to the heavy snowfall and fallen trees.

According to Parks Canada, the boardwalk will undergo an assessment to determine the scope and timing of repairs.

There is no timeline for lifting the closure.

Giant Cedars is not the only popular short trails in Mount Revelstoke National Park that is closed for the season. The Skunk Cabbage boardwalk is also in need of repairs and closed to the public.

Both trails highlight two important and environmentally sensitive ecosystems, and both endure significant annual precipitation including deep, heavy winter snow packs. According to Parks Canada, this takes a toll on the trails and they will require substantial investment as the damage sustained is beyond the regular annual maintenance.

Parks Canada says once assessments are completed, work will proceed as funds become available.

“While these areas are closed, we encourage visitors to explore other areas of the parks such as the Soren Sorensen trails, Inspiration Woods and the Nels Knickers Interpretive trail in Mount Revelstoke, and Bear Creek Falls in Glacier,” said Shelley Bird of Parks Canada.

