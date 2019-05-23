After two years, Hardy Falls Regional Park, with a new bridge and repaved trail, has reopened in Peachland. Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

It’s been a long two years for loves of Hardy Falls Regional Park, but the wait is over.

The park has been reopened, after the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) repaired the damage to the park after record flooding in 2017 that destroyed bridges, walkways and more in the park.

“We appreciate the patience that everyone has shown in the time it’s taken to get Hardy Falls open again,” said Regional board chair Gail Given.

“We certainly thank the province for its cooperation and Disaster Assistance Program funding to help us restore the park for visitors.”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

READ MORE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

RDCO developed recovery and repair plans and received over $48,000 from the the Disaster Assistance Program. The overall repairs cost $175,000 and included two new bridges, removal of hazard trees and vegetation and resurfacing the trails to the viewing platforms looking over the falls.

READ MORE: Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

The popular park along Deep Creek in the south end of Peachland had approximately 34,000 visitors in 2016 before the damage from the floods, an average of 90 people a day.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules
Next story
Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read