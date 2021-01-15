Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit

The pandemic is not preventing police from using their breathalyzers.

Port McNeill RCMP caught an alleged drunk driver who didn’t think he’d be issued a test due to COVID-19.

“Impaired driving continues to be an issue in our town,” stated the Port McNeill RCMP on its Facebook page. “Thanks to the quick call from a witness this afternoon (Jan. 14) we were able to intercept a drunk driver cruising through a School Zone.”

According to the RCMP, the driver “didn’t think we would breath test him due to COVID-19. He was wrong.

“He provided breathalyzer samples in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded, licence revoked and he will be appearing in provincial court in March to face criminal impaired driving charges.

“We would like to remind everyone to call 911 when reporting impaired drivers. The more information you can give the dispatcher regarding the driver, vehicle and direction of travel the better!”

