Portion of Highway 1 to be resurfaced east of Revelstoke this summer

The highway between Revelstoke National Park and Glacier National Park will be resurfaced this summer. (File photo)

Highway 1 will be resurfaced between Revelstoke Park East Gate and Glacier Park West Gate this summer.

The project is part of 400 km of resurfacing that will be done in the southern Interior this summer, announced the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

READ MORE: Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

“Maintaining high-quality roads and highways is important for everyone on the road, whether private citizens or commercial vehicles,” said Claire Trevena, minister of transportation and infrastructure, in a news release. “All these paving projects in the southern Interior in 2019 will make a big difference to local people and those travelling through the region.”

While these resurfacing projects are underway, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic. The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience while this work takes place.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, obey traffic control personnel and check DriveBC.ca for the most up-to-date highway information.

 

