Possible explosive device found in Kamloops home

The RCMP explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to neutralize the device

— Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties have discovered a suspected explosive device in a Dallas home they are searching in connection with a reported home invasion.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the potential explosive device was found on Tuesday by officers searching a home in the 400-block of Badger Driver. Police were called to the home just after midnight on Tuesday after neighbours called to report a group of people were yelling and kicking in the door of the residence.

The suspects had left the scene by the time Mounties arrived. Two residents inside received minor injuries, but are not co-operating with police. While inside of the house, Shelkie said, officers saw evidence of other criminal activity — the specifics of which have not been revealed — and secured the residence while requesting a search warrant.

Shelkie said one person was arrested at the scene.

When officers began searching the home on Tuesday night, Shelkie said, they came across the suspected explosive device. As a result, the RCMP explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to neutralize the device.

“We are very early in this investigation and understand the concern the community will have when hearing that a potential explosive device has been located,” Shelkie said. “We are committed to a safe and secure Kamloops and everyone’s safety is always our first concern. As such, we felt it prudent at this time to rely on the experts from our explosive disposal unit to examine this scene and remedy any potential threat that may exist. Further information will be available in due course”

Shelkie said officers will continue their search once the house has been determined to be safe.

The home being searched is not far from where a homemade bomb was detonated last month.

On Dec. 13, an explosive device was set off just after 7 a..m. on the shoulder of Dallas Drive, between Hook Road and Sonora Road, with the blast, resulting smoke and a small fire heard and seen by a nearby resident, who called police.

Police seized the explosive device.

RELATED: Man arrested after ‘potential’ bomb found in Kamloops

And, back in May 2011, an explosive device of an organic kind was detonated on Badger Drive.

Someone filled a pair of two-litre plastic milk bottles with human excrement and blew them up in the backyard of a home on the street. At the time, Mounties said they believed the poo-bombing — and a similar incident that month were related to a large Vancouver Canucks flag hanging in the backyard.