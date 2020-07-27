Firefighters respond to blaze at Shuswap marina

Image: David Konynenbelt
Smoke rising across Salmon Arm bay. Image: Mel Verde

A large plume of smoke is rising from Captain’s Cove Marina, west of Canoe Beach.

There are reports multiple boats could be on fire.

The dark black cloud can be seen from across the entire Salmon Arm bay.

A witness first reported the smoke about 1 p.m. and said there was an explosion.

Firefighters are on scene and are working with CP Rail to stop the trains in the area.

The City of Salmon Arm is warning residents to stay away from the area while fire crews are on scene.

Police have blocked off 72 and 73 Avenue.

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health
Next story
Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Just Posted

Letter: More public consultation needed before zoning amendment to allow Hay Rd. development

The Hay Rd. development is on the agenda for the July 28 Revelstoke City Council meeting

Comet NEOWISE soars over Revelstoke

The comet will soon fade into the night sky for 6,800 years

Jacobson Ford fills a truck of donations for local humane society

It’s the second year for the event

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 30

First ascent of Mt. Sir Donald, Three Valley Gap upgrades and Governor General visits

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

SilverStar cranks out mountain biking race

CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in Vernon, as well as Sun Peaks and Kicking Horse

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

RCMP ready to respond to any criminal activity at site of North Thompson protests

The province made the announcement in an email statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

LETTER: Mayor’s actions won’t effectively address racism in Summerland

The situation could’ve been resolved without blame and degradation

New North Okanagan playground in the works

Beasley Park playground is taking shape in the district

Firefighters respond to blaze at Shuswap marina

Large plume of smoke seen rising west of Canoe Beach

Most Read