Pexels

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

A cannabis and alcohol delivery app will soon be launching in Kelowna.

According to Designated Delivery’s Twitter page, the app will be available in Kelowna and Saskatoon.

The app is set to launch in the summer of 2018, according to its website. The website said residents will be able to track orders in real time and collect points which go towards future discounts.

For more information, visit Designated Delivery’s website.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week
Next story
Ending the stigma around suicide, loved ones speak out

Just Posted

Revelstoke city staff looking for population accuracy through cell phone project

A partnership with TELUS could soon give Revelstokians a better idea of… Continue reading

Revelstoke council directs patio policy review due to parking concerns

City council has pumped the brakes on restaurant patio developments, citing parking… Continue reading

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out with their dogs when fire started

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident

Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

BC woman refuses to let Greyhound drive her family from small town

Mother of disabled woman will hire a driver for coastal appointments

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

Update: Missing Kamloops woman found

Jayleen Fuller was last seen on July 4 in Kamloops and may in the Okanagan.

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in the Okanagan

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Most Read