Pot with estimated value of $8 million destroyed by RCMP in Merritt, B.C.

Mounties in British Columbia’s southern Interior have destroyed a bumper crop of bud after finding thousands of illegal marijuana plants.

A statement from RCMP says as many as 100,000 plants were discovered growing along Highway 8, outside Merritt, about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Police say Health Canada had not authorized the cannabis grow operation.

Officers returned with a search warrant last Friday and destroyed the plants along with a quantity of dried and processed marijuana.

Police estimate the value of the drugs at around $8 million. (CFJC)

READ MORE: Home nurse visits could play big role in reducing cannabis use, smoking in young mothers

To read more about cannabis in Canada, visit the Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

The Canadian Press

cannabis

