Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna. (Facebook)

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

Interior Health listed the exposure for March 29

A potential COVID-19 exposure was reported at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna according to Interior Health.

The independent school is included on Interior Health’s list of school exposures.

The potential exposure occurred on March 29.

It is currently the only exposure listed for Kelowna.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures confirmed at three Kelowna schools

On Thursday, April 1, Interior Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 across the whole region, with 16 currently hospitalized.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Coronavirus

Most Read