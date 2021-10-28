Potential COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Waldorf School

One of two Vernon independent schools listed by Interior Health

A unique school near Lumby is the latest to have been exposed to COVID-19.

A potential exposure took place at Okanagan Waldorf School, in Whitevale, Oct. 21 and 22. The school is also an Early Years Centre, providing child care for families, but the school confirms the case was contained to the Kindergarten to Grade 8 Waldorf School.

“The exposure did not include our Early Years Centre (child care centre),” head of school Andrea Thiessen said.

The school/centre is one of two independent school in the area listed by Interior Health with exposures.

Vernon Christian School was exposed Oct. 14-21.

There are also four schools in the Vernon School District. Ellison Elementary had potential exposures Oct. 20 and 21. An Oct. 19 exposure took place at Mission Hill Elementary. Ecole Beairsto Elementary had an Oct. 14 and 15 exposure.

Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary was exposed Oct. 14.

