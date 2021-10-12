Potential COVID-19 exposures listed for 15 Central Okanagan schools

Twelve public and three private schools have noted exposure events in the past two weeks

School exposures are still in effect for 15 schools in the Central Okanagan area.

Data from Interior Health’s (IH) list of exposures reveal that out of 44 schools in SD23, 12 schools still have potential exposure events, with the earliest being Sept. 27.

Eight out of the 12 schools listed are middle and secondary schools. The remainder of the exposure events in public schools happened in elementary schools.

Three schools outside of SD23 also have listed potential exposure events. Ecole De L’Anse-Au-Sable, Kelowna Christian School and Okanagan Christian School have noted exposures.

A full list of local schools impacted is available at news.interiorhealth.ca or on the map below.

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are required to wear masks in B.C. schools as of Monday, Oct. 4.

