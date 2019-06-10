Potential for rain in Revelstoke today, no new fires

Roads and weather conditions for June 10

Clouds and a high of 22 expected in Revelstoke today. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. High 22. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 10.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Highway conditions and construction:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Paving operations between Townley St and West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park. Single lane alternating traffic. 20 minute delays.

Paving operations between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Lanark Snowshed. From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 20 min delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed. From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic. Snowshed lighting replacement project.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Vehicle incident between Camp Creek Rd and Three Valley Siding. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry starting June 11 at 11 p.m. until June 12 at 5 a.m. ferry will be out of service.

For more information see DriveBC.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Brisco Rd north of Radium Hot Springs, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Toby Creek near Invermere, 0.02 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

North Plumbob FSR south of Jaffray, 0.6 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Linklater Creek south of Cranbook near the USA border, 50 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Balfour Face near Balfour, 0.67 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Tuzo Creek near Beaverdell, 11.2 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

2 km E of Cariboo Lake, west of Nakusp, 0.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.