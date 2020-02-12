Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

A man in a grey car allegedly approached three children waiting for the bus.

An unconfirmed report of a potential child abductor in Oliver is circulating social media.

According to a notice which was allegedly send to parents by SenPokChin School in Oliver, an incident occurred Wednesday morning involving three young students and a man in a grey car.

The notice stated, the man in the four-door car allegedly asked the three young children, who were waiting for the bus, if they wanted to see his puppy.

The letter explains that a parent hollared at the children to come back inside, at which point the man persisted. The family allegedly contacted local RCMP as they felt the incident was out of the ordinary.

RCMP has not yet confirmed that a potential abduction took place. SenPokChin School has not yet returned a request for comment.

More to come.

