Potential thunderstorms this evening in Revelstoke

Environment Canada is forecasting thunder storms in Revelstoke this evening.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect minor delays.

Vehicle incident between Moberly Branch Rd and Moberly Branch Rd (9 km west of Golden). Expect delays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Highway 1 and Wallis Rd until today at 2:30 p.m.Single lane alternating traffic.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Hazy. Wind light except gusting to 70 km/h near thunderstorms this afternoon. High 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind light except gusting to 70 km/h near thunderstorms early this evening. Low 12.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Fording River east of Elkford-0.05 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Baynes Lake south of Jaffray-0.1 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

