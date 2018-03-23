Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, rain forecasted for afternoon

DriveBC reports there is fallen ice and debris on Hwy. 23

It’ll be a powder day up at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this morning. RMR received 18 cm of new snow last night.

The high in Revelstoke today is +4.

The sun is shining, but Environment Canada is forecasting rain and wet flurries to begin around noon.

Highway maintenance will be taking place on Hwy. 23 and the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic at the Revelstoke Dam, says DriveBC.

DriveBC is also reporting compact snow on Hwy. 1 east of Revelstoke, fallen ice and debris on Hwy. 23 20km south of Revelstoke, and ice and debris on Hwy. 23 north between Revelstoke and the Mica Dam.

For up to date road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca

For up to date weather visit, Weather.gc.ca

