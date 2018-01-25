Skiers and boarders wait to board the gondola at the Village at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Thursday morning. More than 30 cm of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours. (RMR Cams)

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

More than 30 cm has fallen in last day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received 31 cm of snow in the last 24 hours and the line the get onto the hill continues to grow.

In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 2 C. The snow is supposed to end this morning with clouds. Two to four centimetres of snow is expected today.

Avalanche control is being done this morning west of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway. the road is closed from eight kilometres from town to 26 km from town until 10 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting water pooling on the road and compact snow with slushy sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke and compact snow with slushy sections from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Highway 23, there’s compact snow and slippery sections from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

For current weather conditions, head to weather.gc.ca.

For current driving and road conditions, head to drivebc.ca.

