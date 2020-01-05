Power in the Shuswap is almost completely restored. (BC Hydro Image)

Power almost entirely restored following winter storms in the Shuswap

A few families were still wihout power overnight but BC Hydro crews are working around the clock.

According to BC Hydro, good progress was made restoring power to customers in Thompson/ Shuswap region on Jan. 4, with only one small outage in the North Shuswap remaining. There is also a scattering of outages affecting less than 15 customers in the Cherryville area east of Vernon.

BC Hydro posted an update on the evening of Jan. 4 stating that their crews would continue to work around the clock until outages had been fixed entirely, but they expected only 20 customers would remain without power in the Shuswap overnight. They predicted power would be entirely restored by Sunday evening.

The outages are mainly the result of winter storms which dropped a large quantity of snow on the area on Dec. 31 and then again on Jan. 2.

For those North Shuswap residents still without power the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) stated they plan to re-open their temporary warming shelter at the Lakeview Community Centre in Anglemont between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Electricity is on at the community centre and its kitchen can be used to cook food; hot beverages will also be available.

Read More: Outages leave much of Sorrento, Eagle Bay and Anglemont without power


