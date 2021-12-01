A power outage has hit the entire north end of Penticton on Dec. 1. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

A power outage has hit the entire north end of Penticton on Dec. 1. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Power out across north end of Penticton

Power is currently expected to be restored in an hour

Power is out across the northern part of Penticton including all of the downtown core.

Properties from Riverside Drive, along Wade Avenue, Eckhardt Avenue and north to Upper Bench Road are all without power.

The outage is listed with 1,193 customers currently affected, however there is no cause listed yet.

The City of Penticton is anticipating it could take approximately an hour before power is restored to the north end of the city.

READ MORE: Trees crash onto powerlines and road to Apex from Penticton

Apex Mountain also had a power outage earlier on Dec. 1 due to extreme winds causing trees to fall onto power lines.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanaganpower outages

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97 partially reopened after serious crash south of Penticton
Next story
Wednesday’s temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

Just Posted

Rob Morrison says that he supports banning conversion therapy, and that the new beefed-up bill is much better than the previous one that he voted against on third reading this past summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay-Columbia MP for conversion therapy ban after previously voting against it

Destiny and Zion Orchard enjoy some swing time at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park during the unusually warm December weather on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Wednesday’s temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

Sicamous RCMP received a report of two pickup trucks and a 27-foot trailer having been stolen on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Golden RCMP unable to stop pickup truck believed stolen in Sicamous

Environment Canada is calling for continued rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Storm system continues to move through Revelstoke