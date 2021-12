Approximately 624 BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous were without power Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021. (BC Hydro image)

Homes and businesses east of Sicamous were without power Monday morning.

BC Hydro reported approximately 624 customers had been without power since 10:12 a.m. on Dec. 6.

According to the BC Hydro website, as of 10:40 a.m. the cause of the outage remained under investigation.

newsroom@saobserver.net

