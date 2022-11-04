A power outage in Vernon is affecting 1,751 customers Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (BC Hydro photo)

Power out for more than 1,700 Vernon businesses and residents

Power in an area of Vernon has been off since 10:26 a.m.

A power outage in Vernon is affecting 1,751 customers Friday morning.

The outage is in the north end of town, near 48th Avenue, according to BC Hydro.

The power has been off since 10:26 a.m. Crews are on their way to the scene and are expected to arrive at 11:35 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

The outage is affecting the Village Green Shopping Centre, leaving the first day of Santa photos at Image Studios in the dark.

Superstore and other surrounding businesses are also without power.

More to come.

