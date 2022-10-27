A map of the power outage. (BC Hydro)

A map of the power outage. (BC Hydro)

Power outage affecting nearly half of Revelstoke

Power was lost at approximately 10:00 a.m.

BC Hydro are currently investigating a power outage affecting a large part of Revelstoke this morning

Power was lost in parts of Revelstoke on Thursday (Oct. 27) at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The outage is affecting residents in South Side, Arrow Heights, and those on Airport Way. Crews are currently on the way to the scene to investigate.

According to BC Hydro, power will be returned at an estimated time of 11:30 a.m.

Visit bchydro.com/power-outages/ for more information.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
‘Siege mentality’: OPP warned ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters weren’t leaving Ottawa
Next story
Senate report on B.C.’s 2021 floods calls for government action to prevent future disaster

Just Posted

A map of the power outage. (BC Hydro)
Power outage affecting nearly half of Revelstoke

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Macaws perched on branch in jungle
Morning Start: Parrot Family

Downtown Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (File photo)
New Okanagan Regional Library CEO up for the challenge