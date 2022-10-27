Power outage affecting nearly half of Revelstoke

Power was lost at approximately 10:00 a.m.

BC Hydro are currently investigating a power outage affecting a large part of Revelstoke this morning

Power was lost in parts of Revelstoke on Thursday (Oct. 27) at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The outage is affecting residents in South Side, Arrow Heights, and those on Airport Way. Crews are currently on the way to the scene to investigate.

According to BC Hydro, power will be returned at an estimated time of 11:30 a.m.

Visit bchydro.com/power-outages/ for more information.

