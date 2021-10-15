Power outage affects over 1,300 Kelowna properties

No estimated time for power to be restored

More than 1,300 Kelowna homes and businesses are in the dark due to a FortisBC outage on Friday afternoon.

The utility’s outage map shows the outage affecting 1,337 customers between Spall Road and Gordon Drive, south of Clement Avenue and north of Harvey Avenue.

The cause of the outage is unknown and there is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

Crews are headed to see what caused the outage and restore power.

KelownaOkanaganpower outages