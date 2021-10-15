(FortisBC photo)

(FortisBC photo)

Power outage affects over 1,300 Kelowna properties

No estimated time for power to be restored

More than 1,300 Kelowna homes and businesses are in the dark due to a FortisBC outage on Friday afternoon.

The utility’s outage map shows the outage affecting 1,337 customers between Spall Road and Gordon Drive, south of Clement Avenue and north of Harvey Avenue.

The cause of the outage is unknown and there is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

Crews are headed to see what caused the outage and restore power.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganpower outages

Previous story
New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous acknowledgments
Next story
Highway closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle collision

Just Posted

Car crash west of Revelstoke closes highway. (Black Press file photo)
Highway closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle collision

Stephanie Sonsona, a Tourism Management Diploma student in Revelstoke. (contributed)
International student in Revelstoke receives grant to support education

The Scoop Oct. 15. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 8-15

Revelstoke city councillors will be hearing comments about the proposed Short Term Rental regulations on Oct. 27. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Proposed vacation rental rules up for public hearing Oct. 27