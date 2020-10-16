Updated: Several power lines in Revelstoke catch fire

Fire department said the downed lines were due to falling tree branches

The snow and rain this morning brought down multiple powerlines throughout Revelstoke.

“It’s been an incredibly busy day,” said Steven DeRousie, fire chief.

The storm was the first snowfall of the season in the city.

He said the wet weather caused branches to bend and break onto the lines. The trees were probably not yet ready for for the weight from wet snow, said DeRousie.

One branch that fell on a power line line on Big Eddy Road caught fire. Other down lines were on River Bluff Road, McKinnon Road and Westside Road.

According to BC Hydro, no residents lost power.

DeRousie said if you see a tree or branch on a power line, stay back at least ten metres, i.e. the length of a school bus. The tree can conduct the electricity and the current can pass through the ground.

