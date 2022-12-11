Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mabel Ridge Estates east of Enderby

A boil water advisory has been issued for Mabel Lake Water users in the affected areas on the map. (Contributed)

Mabel Lake Water (MLW), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers in the affected area on the map that they are on a precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of Saturday, Dec. 10.

The BWN is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

A water main break on Lusk Lake Road East on Dec. 9 caused the water tank supplying water to the Mabel Ridge Estates area to empty and as a result, the water system in this area experienced a loss of positive pressure.

The water main break has been repaired and water service is being restored.

When the water service has been restored to your property, please run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap, at low volume until the water has cleared. You may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water. Customers in the affected area on the map are on a BWN.

Until the BWN is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes. All customers, especially young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, should boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

• drinking;

• brushing teeth;

• washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw;

• preparing any food;

• mixing baby formula;

•making beverages or ice.

