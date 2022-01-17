A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)

Preliminary inquiry set for Spallumcheen shooting

Man faces second-degree murder charge in connection with September 2021 incident on Back Enderby Road

Dates for a preliminary inquiry into a shooting death in Spallumcheen have been set.

The accused, Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dakota Samoleski on Sept. 20, 2021.

The preliminary inquiry, to see if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, is slated for April 5 and 6 in Vernon.

Police were called to a Spallumcheen residence at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2021 to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to a body in 4500 block of Back Enderby Road.

Police searched by ground and air with help from the emergency response team and found the vehicle near Armstrong. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Samoleski, whose Facebook profile last lists him as living in Penticton, and Smith are believed to have been known to each other.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen murder matter returns to court in November

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for victim of Spallumcheen shooting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Courtmurder

Previous story
Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners
Next story
Restrictions on B.C. gyms, food and liquor services extended; details expected Tuesday

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

A Revelstoke RCMP officer found to not be at fault in an incident where a snowmobiler without a helmet turned onto Woodenhead Loop, travelling the wrong direction on a one-way street before being involved in a collision. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog finds RCMP officer not at fault following snowmobile crash

Old-growth logging protesters blocked the Trans Canada Highway in Revelstoke on Jan. 14. A large portion of the protesters were in their 20’s. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Old-growth protesters block highway in Revelstoke